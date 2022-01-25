Illinois governor candidates come out swinging in first TV ads, attack Pritzker and Lightfoot

Two Republican candidates for Illinois governor unveiled their first TV commercials on Tuesday.

They both hit the campaign's dominant issue so far: the rising rate of violent crime across the state.

As Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's campaign airs their first TV ad, a Springfield-based news site reports on an Irvin fundraising email. It attacks Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot by name a dozen times, while mentioning the man he seeks to unseat, Gov. JB Pritzker, just once.

The apparent goal: contrasting 2020s riots and looting in Chicago with what Irvin did in Aurora.

"We will not put up with this B.S. and foolishness," Irvin states in the ad. "This.. I guarantee."

Another Republican primary candidate, though, called Irvin’s tough-on-crime campaign a sham, promising to provide details on violent crime in Aurora during Irvin’s two terms as mayor.

"Crime rates are not good. His carjacking rates and murders are not a lot and maybe even worse than Chicago. So, I mean, I don't see that as a crime fighter," said Gary Rabine.

A spokesman for Jesse Sullivan, another Republican running for governor, sent FOX 32 an email claiming violent crime in Aurora rose by nearly 28% from 2017 to 2020 when Irvin was mayor.

Sullivan's new TV spot focuses on Chicago’s bloodshed, after the deadliest year in a quarter-century, which he blames on the governor.

"Pritzker’s leftist agenda is literally killing us, turning parts of Illinois into a war zone. But I’ve got a plan. Defend our police, not defund them. Take the cuffs off our cops and put them back on criminals. My name's Jesse Sullivan, candidate for governor. Join me. Let's save Illinois," Sullivan’s campaign ad states.

FOX 32 asked a spokesman for Mayor Lightfoot if she had a response to the Republican attacks, but we have not yet heard back.

Last month, her campaign did email supporters, ripping Sullivan as "ignorant" for comparing the bloodshed he saw in Afghanistan when working for the military to what's happening in Chicago.