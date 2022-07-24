Illinois Governor JB Pritzker returning to in-person work after Paxlovid, negative COVID test

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on Sunday he is feeling better after contracting COVID last week.

"I am feeling better and have tested negative for COVID-19," Pritzker said in a tweet. "Looking forward to getting back to work in person this week."

Pritzker tested positive after traveling to Florida for a Democratic party event. He was prescribed Paxlovid.

Pritzker is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots.

"If you haven’t done so, now is the perfect time to get your booster," Pritzker tweeted.