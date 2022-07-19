Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Gov. J.B. Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19 just days after traveling to Florida to deliver an address that is once again stoking suspicions he’s considering a run for president.

Pritzker, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, received the positive result during his routine testing regimen after several people he had close contact with also contracted the virus.

He has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

"[Pritzker] looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible," his office said in a statement.

Pritzker on Saturday delivered an address at Florida Democrats’ annual Leadership Blue Gala. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., also tested positive after attending the event. The address, along with another political speech delivered before the New Hampshire Democratic Party last month, is ramping up suspicions that Pritzker is considering a presidential run.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.