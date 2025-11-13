Illinois grandma’s lucky lottery ticket turns into $3 million payday
VILLA PARK - Move over bingo night — this Illinois grandma just scored the ultimate win: $3 million from a lottery scratch-off.
What we know:
The winner, who is remaining anonymous but going by "Happy Grandma," claimed the top prize on the $30 Super Bonus instant ticket, according to Illinois Lottery officials.
"I usually buy the Crossword scratch-off, but something told me to try something different this time," said Happy Grandma. "When I saw the $3 million top prize on the Super Bonus ticket, I just knew it was meant to be. It felt like divine intervention."
An Illinois grandma takes a celebratory photo with a big check after claiming a $3,000,000 top prize on a lottery scratch-off. (Illinois Lottery)
Her lucky ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 1 West St. Charles Road in Villa Park. The station will receive a $30,000 bonus, or 1 percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.
Happy Grandma discovered her win while at home with her family.
"At first, I thought I’d just won my money back," she said. "But as I scratched more, I realized I had won the jackpot!"
Still in disbelief, she handed the ticket to her husband for confirmation.
"I asked him, ‘Am I hallucinating?’" she laughed. "Then we scanned the ticket with my phone to double-check, and that’s when we really lost it. We screamed and screamed—it was like we were in shock for a while!"
She called the win "like a miracle" and already has plans for how she’ll spend it.
It’s like a miracle, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. A portion of my winnings will help support my son, and I’m already planning for home improvements, holiday gifts, and a cruise for the grandkids," she said. "This season is going to be one for the books—full of celebrations and a few spa appointments!"
The backstory:
The Illinois Lottery offers a range of Holiday Instant Tickets priced from $1 to $20, available at nearly 7,000 retailers statewide.
To learn more, or to purchase your lottery ticket, follow this link.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Lottery.