Illinois grandma’s lucky lottery ticket turns into $3 million payday

By Cody King
Published  November 13, 2025 10:31am CST
    • An Illinois woman known as "Happy Grandma" won $3 million on a $30 Super Bonus scratch-off ticket purchased at a BP gas station in Villa Park.
    • She discovered her win at home with family, saying it felt like "divine intervention" and that she and her husband were in shock and disbelief after confirming the prize.
    • Happy Grandma plans to use the money for family support, home improvements, holiday gifts, a grandkids’ cruise, and a few spa days to celebrate.

VILLA PARK - Move over bingo night — this Illinois grandma just scored the ultimate win: $3 million from a lottery scratch-off.

The winner, who is remaining anonymous but going by "Happy Grandma," claimed the top prize on the $30 Super Bonus instant ticket, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

"I usually buy the Crossword scratch-off, but something told me to try something different this time," said Happy Grandma. "When I saw the $3 million top prize on the Super Bonus ticket, I just knew it was meant to be. It felt like divine intervention."

An Illinois grandma takes a celebratory photo with a big check after claiming a $3,000,000 top prize on a lottery scratch-off. (Illinois Lottery)

Her lucky ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 1 West St. Charles Road in Villa Park. The station will receive a $30,000 bonus, or 1 percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.

Happy Grandma discovered her win while at home with her family.

"At first, I thought I’d just won my money back," she said. "But as I scratched more, I realized I had won the jackpot!" 

Still in disbelief, she handed the ticket to her husband for confirmation.

"I asked him, ‘Am I hallucinating?’" she laughed. "Then we scanned the ticket with my phone to double-check, and that’s when we really lost it. We screamed and screamed—it was like we were in shock for a while!"

She called the win "like a miracle" and already has plans for how she’ll spend it.

 It’s like a miracle, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. A portion of my winnings will help support my son, and I’m already planning for home improvements, holiday gifts, and a cruise for the grandkids," she said. "This season is going to be one for the books—full of celebrations and a few spa appointments!"

The Illinois Lottery offers a range of Holiday Instant Tickets priced from $1 to $20, available at nearly 7,000 retailers statewide.

