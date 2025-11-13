Illinois grandma’s lucky lottery ticket turns into $3 million payday

The Brief An Illinois woman known as "Happy Grandma" won $3 million on a $30 Super Bonus scratch-off ticket purchased at a BP gas station in Villa Park. She discovered her win at home with family, saying it felt like "divine intervention" and that she and her husband were in shock and disbelief after confirming the prize. Happy Grandma plans to use the money for family support, home improvements, holiday gifts, a grandkids’ cruise, and a few spa days to celebrate.



Move over bingo night — this Illinois grandma just scored the ultimate win: $3 million from a lottery scratch-off.

What we know:

The winner, who is remaining anonymous but going by "Happy Grandma," claimed the top prize on the $30 Super Bonus instant ticket, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

"I usually buy the Crossword scratch-off, but something told me to try something different this time," said Happy Grandma. "When I saw the $3 million top prize on the Super Bonus ticket, I just knew it was meant to be. It felt like divine intervention."

An Illinois grandma takes a celebratory photo with a big check after claiming a $3,000,000 top prize on a lottery scratch-off. (Illinois Lottery)

Her lucky ticket was purchased at a BP gas station at 1 West St. Charles Road in Villa Park. The station will receive a $30,000 bonus, or 1 percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.

Happy Grandma discovered her win while at home with her family.

"At first, I thought I’d just won my money back," she said. "But as I scratched more, I realized I had won the jackpot!"

Still in disbelief, she handed the ticket to her husband for confirmation.

"I asked him, ‘Am I hallucinating?’" she laughed. "Then we scanned the ticket with my phone to double-check, and that’s when we really lost it. We screamed and screamed—it was like we were in shock for a while!"

She called the win "like a miracle" and already has plans for how she’ll spend it.

It’s like a miracle, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. A portion of my winnings will help support my son, and I’m already planning for home improvements, holiday gifts, and a cruise for the grandkids," she said. "This season is going to be one for the books—full of celebrations and a few spa appointments!"

The backstory:

The Illinois Lottery offers a range of Holiday Instant Tickets priced from $1 to $20, available at nearly 7,000 retailers statewide.

