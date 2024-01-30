Illinois receives $160 million NSF grant for water innovation hub 'Current'

One of the largest government investments of its kind is coming to Illinois, and the impact could last forever.

The National Science Foundation is awarding a $160 million grant to the Chicago-area Water Innovation Hub, called "Current."

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the project was one of only ten out of 700 applicants to be approved.

"This water innovation engine will invent new ways to recover and reuse water, inventing new ways to remove dangerous forever chemicals such as PFAS and valuable minerals like lithium from our wastewater," Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker says the investment will pay off, turning waste into wealth by extracting industrial materials here at home that are imported now.