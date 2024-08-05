Pritzker signs bill to eliminate Illinois' grocery tax

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating why grocery prices continue to rise despite the slowdown in inflation.

Grocery prices have increased by more than 20 percent since 2021.

The FTC chair stated they are prepared to take action against any deceptive, unfair or fraudulent practices that companies might be using to raise prices and boost profits.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also addressing the issue of rising prices. He signed a bill to eliminate Illinois' grocery tax.

Illinois is one of the few states that taxes groceries. This tax cut will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.