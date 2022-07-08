Illinois group calling for all-out ban on assault weapons after Highland Park parade shooting

For some, the sadness and despair of Monday's tragedy in Highland Park has given way to anger and a call to action.

That's the case for more than 300 people from the north suburb and a host of other North Shore communities who've now organized a march in Washington D.C. next Wednesday.

The group is called March Fourth, and what they're calling for is an all-out ban on assault weapons.

Kitty Brandtner, a mother of three who lives in Winnetka, says enough is enough.

"I don't have room for the people that say, ‘oh it cant be done,’ or 'we've been trying.' You pissed off the wrong group of moms, and dads, and friends and humans, and we're gonna get something done," said Brandtner.

For more information, search for "March Fourth" at eventbrite.com.