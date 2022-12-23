Illinois has lost more than 100,000 residents this year: data

The number of people living in Illinois is shrinking.

New data from the US Census Bureau shows the state lost about 104,000 people from 2021 to 2022.

The number of those lost isn't just people moving out of Illinois. It also includes people moving in, along with births and deaths.

However, the Bureau says these numbers aren't an actual count but estimates based on data from things like the IRS and Medicare.