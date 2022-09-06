Illinois has seen 280 traffic deaths so far this year

Driving in a post-pandemic world is leading to more roadway tragedies in Illinois.

Highway traffic deaths are up, and experts say there are no signs things are slowing down soon.

Deaths have jumped nearly 24-percent in the first quarter of this year compared to 2021.

Nationwide, more than 9,500 people died in car crashes in the first three months of 2022 — a 20-year high.

In Illinois, there have been more than 280 fatalities during the first quarter.

The National Safety Council says the numbers suggest roads are less safe now than pre-pandemic.