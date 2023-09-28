State officials to inspect Illinois haunted houses for safety

As the spooky season approaches, many thrill-seekers are gearing up for visits to haunted houses and attractions. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Illinois Department of Labor have announced plans to conduct inspections of haunted houses throughout the state in the coming weeks.

Safety is paramount, especially in venues that are designed to provide an adrenaline rush. To that end, inspectors will be vigilant in examining several critical aspects of these attractions to ensure the well-being of visitors and workers alike. Here's a breakdown of what they'll be looking for during these inspections:

Adequate Exits and Pathways: Haunted houses must have exits and pathways that are wide enough to accommodate the maximum number of people inside the attraction. Ensuring that there are clear routes for evacuating in case of an emergency is a top priority. Panic Hardware on Exit Doors: Panic hardware on exit doors is essential to allow for quick and easy egress. Inspectors will confirm that all exit doors are equipped with the necessary hardware to facilitate a safe exit during high-stress situations. Well-Trained Workers: All staff and actors working within the haunted house must be well-trained and prepared to respond appropriately in case of emergencies. This training includes actions to be taken during various types of emergencies. Background Checks: To provide added safety, workers in haunted houses are required to undergo criminal background checks and sex offender registry checks. This measure is designed to protect visitors, especially children and vulnerable individuals.

In the interest of public safety, the state authorities are encouraging anyone who believes they have visited a haunted house that was unsafe or posed risks to report their concerns to the Illinois Department of Labor.