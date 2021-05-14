Illinois health officials announce 1,841 new COVID-19 cases, 49 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,841 new COVID-19 in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths, on Friday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720.

As of Thursday night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13, 2021 is 2.5 percent.

On Thursday, 50,326 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.