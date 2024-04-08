Illinois health officials sound alarm on cases similar to botulism

Illinois officials are warning health care facilities and emergency rooms around the state to be on heightened alert for patients demonstrating symptoms similar to botulism.

Officials issued the alert Monday afternoon after a cluster of two cases were reported in people who received Botox injections or a similar counterfeit product in LaSalle County, a statement from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said.

Both people reportedly received the injections from a licensed nurse who was performing work outside her authority, according to the statement.

Their symptoms, which resemble those of botulism, included blurred or double vision, droopy face, fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and a hoarse voice, according to the statement. Both people required hospitalization.

"Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the statement. "Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems. Please only seek cosmetic services under the care of licensed professionals trained to do these procedures and who use FDA-approved products. If you are experiencing any health problems after a recent cosmetic treatment, please contact your healthcare provider immediately for help and assistance."

IDPH is working with the LaSalle County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Professional Regulations to investigate the reported cases.

A similar cluster was also reported in Tennessee.