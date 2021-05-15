Illinois health officials report 1,513 new COVID-19 cases, 47 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,513 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,365,020 cases, including 22,415 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,856 specimens for a total of 23,761,576.

As of Friday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 228 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 8-14, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 8-14, 2021 is 2.9%.

On Friday, 92,923 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.