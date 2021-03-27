Illinois health officials report 2,678 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

article

Illinois health officials on Saturday said another 136,593 coronavirus vaccines were administered statewide in the last day.

The state gave an average of 99,936 doses per day over the last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, health officials said another 2,678 people tested positive for the virus in the last day. Another 25 people also died from the virus.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The state’s toll is now 1,235,578 cases and 21,228 deaths, health officials said.