Illinois health officials report 28,280 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 150 additional deaths, since reporting last week.

Cases of COVID-19 increased 25% from last week, health officials said.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting last Friday, laboratories have reported 879,278 specimens for a total of 37,895,788.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

As of Thursday night, 1,759 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12-18 is 3.2-percent. The seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12-18 is 3.8-percent.

Advertisement

About 67 percent of Illinois residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Close to 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.