Expand / Collapse search

Illinois health officials report 28,280 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths since last Friday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois' top doctor on the fight against COVID-19 heading into winter

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike talks about the state's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus as more people are forced inside for winter.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 150 additional deaths, since reporting last week. 

Cases of COVID-19 increased 25% from last week, health officials said.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  

Since reporting last Friday,  laboratories have reported 879,278 specimens for a total of 37,895,788. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

As of Thursday night, 1,759 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12-18 is 3.2-percent. The seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12-18 is 3.8-percent.

About 67 percent of Illinois residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Close to 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. 