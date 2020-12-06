Illinois health officials report another 7,598 cases of COVID-19, 76 additional deaths

article

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting another 7,598 new cases of coronavirus in the state, along with 76 additional deaths.

Health officials said another 79,538 tests were reported by the state, bringing the total to 11,101,214 tests performed.

MORE: Pritzker lays out vaccine distribution plan, initial vaccines to go to 50 counties with top death rates

Since the start of the pandemic, 787,573 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the state. Additionally, 13,255 people have died from the virus.

Illinois continues to report a 97 percent recovery rate.

The state's positivity rate is 10.1 percent.