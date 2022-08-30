Illinois health officials report first human death of West Nile virus in 2022

Illinois health officials confirmed Tuesday the first human case and first human death of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2022.

The person, who was in their late 70s living in Cook County, became ill at the start of August and subsequently died, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said.

Laboratory testing at the CDC confirmed the diagnosis of the virus and said it was a contributing factor in their death.

"This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed."

In 2021, state health officials reported 65 human cases of the virus, including five deaths.

Additionally in 2021, 48 counties in the state reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or horses.

So far this year, there have been positive mosquito batches in 30 counties. Eight birds have tested positive in six counties.

The first mosquito to test positive for the virus this year was collected on May 17 in Will County. The first bird tested positive for West Nile virus on July 5 in Logan County.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, Illinois health officials said.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

According to IDPH, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

In rare cases, severe illness, including meningitis, encephalitis or death, can occur.

For additional information about West Nile Virus in Illinois, click here: West Nile virus.