'Dropped dead' at 28: Illinois heart attack survivor advocates for CPR awareness

The Brief February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart health. Heather Baker, who suffered cardiac arrest at age 28, credits CPR training for saving her life. Now 35, she works with the American Heart Association to promote CPR and AED training.



February is American Heart Month, and one Illinois woman is using her near-death experience to advocate for heart health and life-saving training.

What we know:

Heather Baker was just 28 years old and working as a school administrator in Winnebago County when her life changed in an instant. She had walked into a meeting, laughing and joking with colleagues, when she suddenly collapsed. Her head hit the conference room table before she fell to the floor, gasping for air and twitching.

In her own words, Baker said she just "dropped dead."

Her superintendent, a former Marine, immediately started performing CPR, while another colleague used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to shock Baker's heart three times before paramedics arrived.

What they're saying:

The superintendent had insisted the staff be trained in CPR just a month earlier. That training saved Baker's life.

"Because my colleagues had had training in CPR one month prior and they knew what to do and acted so quickly, I did survive and went back to work two weeks later," Baker said.

By the numbers

1 in 4 people die of heart disease.

Quick CPR can double or triple survival chances in cardiac arrest cases.

What you can do:

Baker now works with the American Heart Association to promote CPR and AED awareness, urging people to get trained in life-saving skills. Experts say knowing what to do in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death.

What's next:

Baker continues to share her story in hopes of inspiring more people to get CPR-certified. The American Heart Association encourages schools, workplaces, and communities to prioritize training and access to AEDs.