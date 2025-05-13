Illinois high school athletes could compete more outside of season under rule change

The Brief A potential rule change could allow Illinois high school athletes to compete more outside of their school season. State lawmakers have pushed for legislation to nix a restriction on competing for both a school team and a travel team or club team in the same sport. The IHSA says it's collaborating with lawmakers on making a rule change to expand opportunities for student athletes.



High school athletes in Illinois would have more opportunities to compete outside of their school season under a potential rule change in collaboration with state lawmakers.

What we know:

Under its current rules, the Illinois High School Association does not allow student athletes to play for both their school and a club or travel team in the same sport during the high school season. There is an exception for competing on national teams.

The IHSA is the governing body for high school sports in the state.

State Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) and State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr (D-Naperville) sponsored the Right to Play Act (H.B. 3037), which would change the restriction.

In a news release on Tuesday, the IHSA said a proposed change to its own rules would expand the number and types of special events that student athletes would be able to participate in.

What they're saying:

IHSA officials lauded the lawmakers for incorporating feedback from the body into their proposed legislation.

"We recognize that IHSA by-laws require occasional modifications," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. "We appreciate Senator Villivalam and Representative Yang Rohr’s focus on serving their constituents. Their willingness to incorporate feedback from IHSA coaches and stakeholders and work within the existing IHSA framework was equally important, as the IHSA has been governed by member schools for over 100 years."

Anderson had previously voiced concern over the original legislation and argued it could lead to a proliferation of travel teams and other for-profit athletic tournaments that could interfere with the traditional high school sports season.