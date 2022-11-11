Illinois House GOP leader stepping down, says following Trump is 'path of losing'

The Republican leader in the Illinois House is stepping down. This comes after Election Day left the party mired deeper than ever in super-minority status.

State Rep. Jim Durkin accepts responsibility for mistakes he made, but claims former President Donald Trump and the Illinois Republican Party's MAGA wing bear a lot of blame.

"As long as we continue to say that we are the party of Trump and that we have to abide by the party principles in the platform, 100% we're gonna continue down this path of losing," Durkin said.

Durkin specifically urged Illinois Republicans to rethink the politics of guns, abortion, and gay rights.

"Whoever succeeds me, we need to do more to not take these strident positions on issues related to firearms, to issues of reproductive health, issues relating to the gay and lesbian community. There are many people who feel very strong about those issues who would vote for Republicans," Durkin said.

Durkin acknowledged that's sure to offend many Republicans, who will likely denounce him as a RINO — a "Republican In Name Only." He plans to fight for his vision of the party.