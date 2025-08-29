Illinois I-80 semi crash spills 42,000 pounds of produce, police say
MORRIS, Ill. - A semi-truck crash early Friday spilled tens of thousands of pounds of produce across Interstate 80 near Morris, shutting down eastbound traffic.
What we know:
The Illinois State Police said troopers responded around 1:47 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover at milepost 104 on eastbound I-80 in Grundy County.
The semi-truck overturned, spilling roughly 42,000 pounds of produce onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported, but all eastbound lanes were blocked. Traffic was being diverted off I-80 at 24th Road.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what caused the crash or when the lanes are expected to reopen. Details about the type of produce spilled were not immediately available.
What's next:
Cleanup is expected to keep the lanes closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should expect delays.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.