Illinois iLottery player wins nearly $1M

An Illinois Lottery player won almost $1 million playing Fast Play Twenty 20s online this week.

The online player won a jackpot worth $924,308 on Wednesday.

It is the fifth time the Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot has been won this year.

Twenty 20s jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold in the state until the jackpot is won. More than 92,000 winning tickets have been purchased in the state this month, reaching total prizes of more than $5.6 million.