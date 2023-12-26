Illinois shows improvement: Comptroller Mendoza highlights top accomplishments in 2023
CHICAGO - Illinois is reporting significant progress compared to the previous year, as outlined by Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Mendoza shared a list of the state's top 10 accomplishments for 2023. The top three achievements include the passage of the "Act of Duty" bill, providing coverage for police officers severely affected by COVID-19 before vaccines were available.
The second notable accomplishment is the State's "Rainy Day" fund surpassing $2 billion, marking a historic milestone.
Claiming the top spot, Illinois received three credit upgrades, leading to reduced costs for infrastructure projects.
We'll see what 2024 has in store for Illinois.