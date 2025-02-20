Illinois Institute of Technology students build 12-foot colorful ice tower on campus

A group of Master's students at the Illinois Institute of Technology are putting their skills to the test with a newly-unveiled ice tower, constructed over the past week.

What we know:

Thirteen students and their professor worked under tight time constraints, needing freezing temperatures to complete their project.

The IIT students, who are mastering "tall buildings and vertical urbanism," came together for a project that’s quickly becoming a highlight of their college careers.

For one week, they prepped, planned and brought their version of a colorful ice tower to life, thanks to the recent blast of bitter cold.

Using food coloring, balloons, and a ladder, the 12-foot-tall tower stands amid campus buildings for fellow students to enjoy.

What they're saying:

"It starts with water balloons. We filled up 275 balloons and we let them sit out for about 2-4 days until they all froze… After they completely froze through, we brought them over here and started piling them all up. We used snow and water to kind of form a mortar," said student Kristin Lasorsa.

The idea came from a family project three years ago, when Professor Wood and his family built a 5-foot-tall igloo in their backyard, measuring 8 feet in diameter.

What's next:

The ice tower has become a popular photo op for students on their way to class and will remain standing until it melts.