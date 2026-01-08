Illinois joins lawsuit as Trump Administration freezes $130M in EV charging funds

The Brief Illinois is suing after the Trump Administration paused more than $130 million in bipartisan grants meant to expand EV charging stations statewide. The move comes as Illinois pushes for one million EVs by 2030, despite already lagging behind most states in charging infrastructure.



The State of Illinois recently joined 15 states in suing the Trump Administration after the announcement that the Department of Transportation is suspending a pair of bipartisan grants valued at over $130 million supporting programs designed to build new charging stations in Chicago and in more rural areas throughout the state.

While Illinois consistently ranks in the Top 10 for electric vehicle registration, the state ranks near the bottom in the nation when it comes to EV infrastructure.

All of this is happening as Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing one million registered electric cars and trucks on the road in the Land of Lincoln by 2030.

Fox 32's Scott Schneider sat down with electric vehicle and EV charging analyst Loren McDonald to discuss "Charging Station Anxiety," the recent termination of the $7,500 EV tax credit, and whether the future of EV vehicles in America is dimming now that Trump is back in office.