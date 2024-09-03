Illinois judge allows concealed carry on CTA, Metra for some license holders

The Brief A federal judge in Rockford ruled that Illinois' ban on guns in public transit is unconstitutional. The ruling allows four plaintiffs, all concealed carry license holders, to carry handguns on CTA and Metra trains. It remains unclear if the decision applies to all CCL holders in Illinois.



A federal judge in Rockford has ruled that Illinois’ ban on carrying firearms on public transportation is unconstitutional, opening the door for some concealed carry license holders to bring handguns onto trains and buses.

The decision, handed down Friday, stems from a lawsuit brought by four concealed carry license holders who challenged the provision in Illinois' concealed carry law that prohibits guns on public transit. The judge sided with the plaintiffs, stating that the law violated their constitutional rights.

The ruling specifically allows the four individuals involved in the lawsuit to carry handguns on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Metra trains. However, it is still unclear whether the decision extends to all concealed carry license holders across the state.

The plaintiffs' attorney argued that the ruling could be interpreted to apply to any CCL holder using public transportation in Illinois.