Illinois K9 officer injured while apprehending suspect who hit squad car, crashed stolen vehicle

article

A K9 officer from Illinois was injured while apprehending a 16-year-old suspect in Lake County over the weekend.

Around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin police pursued a stolen vehicle that had collided with a squad car. Following the collision, the stolen vehicle crashed in the 41000 block of North Green Bay Road in unincorporated Zion before the suspect fled on foot.

Lake County Sheriff's K9 Dax and Deputy Forlenza were then called to track the suspect, who was believed to be hiding in a wooded area.

Upon arrival, Deputy Forlenza warned the suspect to surrender, but the individual allegedly refused to comply. K9 Dax then began barking, and after a short track, the suspect was located in the woods. The suspect surrendered after being bitten by K9 Dax in the torso area.

Unfortunately, during the apprehension, K9 Dax sustained an injury, rendering him unable to bear weight on his hind legs. He is currently receiving veterinary care.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old from Zion, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the bite.

Charges are pending for the juvenile in both Illinois and Wisconsin.