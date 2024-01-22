Illinois lands massive investment: Nexamp to bring $2B, new HQ to Chicago

A new corporate headquarters is on the way to Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Nexamp, the country's largest community solar provider, is expanding into Illinois with Chicago set to become its second national headquarters.

"Jobs, economic development, clean energy, not for some, but for everyone. It's exactly what I set out to accomplish working with the General Assembly when we passed the nation-leading, bi-partisan Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021. And today is yet another example of the people of Illinois reaping the fruits of that labor," said Pritzker.

The governor's office says Nexamp will bring 50 permanent jobs to Illinois, but the projects they work on will employ thousands.