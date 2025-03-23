New Illinois law mandates halal, kosher meals be available at state schools, hospitals

The Brief Illinois will become the first state to require state-run schools and other facilities to offer halal and kosher meals. Proponents said the Faith by Plate Act will make the state more inclusive to people of different faiths.



Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law last week that makes Illinois the first state to mandate the availability of halal and kosher meal options in state-run schools, hospitals, and correctional facilities.

The bill is called the Faith by Plate Act.

What we know:

Illinois has one of the largest per capita Jewish and Muslim populations in the country.

Halal and kosher are Arabic and Hebrew words that mean "lawful" or "permitted," respectively. They guide Muslims' and observant Jews' everyday life choices, according to the Muslim Civic Coalition.

The law gives state-operated facilities one year to implement the necessary infrastructure to serve halal and kosher meals.

"We continue to see Illinois be a model for other states, a model for inclusivity, equity and dignity for all Illinoisans and all people," said Amina Barhumi, the advocacy and policy lead for the Muslim Civic Coalition.

On Monday, Muslim and Jewish faith leaders will gather at West Ridge Elementary School in Chicago, which already serves kosher and halal meals, to celebrate the bill’s signing.

What they're saying:

"No student should have to watch their classmates eat a school-provided lunch and be left out because there is not an option that meets their needs," said State Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), a lead sponsor of the bill. "This new law ensures everyone has access to food that respects and dignifies their dietary restrictions."