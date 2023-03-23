Illinois lawmaker proposes bill to lower state's drinking age

A northern Illinois lawmaker is proposing new legislation that would lower the state's minimum drinking age to 18.

The bill would amend the Liquor Control act of 1934, which was the law passed after prohibition that set the drinking age at 21.

If passed, the new law would make our state a lot like Wisconsin when it comes to serving 18-year-olds in bars and restaurants.

"What we'd really like to have eventually passed is if you go into an establishment at 18 with your parents or guardian that you'll be able to have an adult beverage," said Illinois Rep. John Cabello.

Cabello told FOX 32 that the bill won't get out of the Rules Committee any time soon, but he says he wants to start the conversation.