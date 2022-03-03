Illinois lawmaker says women of color accounted for 40 percent of all missing people in 2020

A federal hearing Thursday addressed why women of color go missing more than any other demographic.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly led the discussion.

According to Kelly's office, Black, Latina and Indigenous women make up just 16-percent of the U.S. population, but they accounted for 40 percent of all missing people in 2020.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

The congresswoman also claims missing women of color only receive a fraction of the media coverage compared to white women.

Advertisement

Kelly is introducing the "Protect Black Women Girls Act" — a bill that would establish an interagency task force to investigate these disappearances.