Illinois lawmakers considering different types of vaccine mandates

Vaccine mandates are changing around the United States as leaders struggle to contain fears of the omicron variant and the country’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases.

Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago) represents a district on the North Side of the city and is very worried that Illinois now has more coronavirus patients hospitalized than at any time in the last 13 months with a potentially dangerous new surge of illness falling heavily on those who've not gotten the vaccine.

"I would support taking a good look at whether we should mandate vaccines into entry at locations like bars, restaurants, things like that," said Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago). "Is that the step that will help us make a difference and help us turn the corner? I think it's worth a look."

Williams has already proposed another bill the Illinois House may take up in 2022, providing that anyone who fakes having gotten a vaccine could be sued for civil damages by anyone who takes offense at it.

Forging fake vaccine cards and other documents is already a criminal offense.

Williams’ proposal to consider a sort of bars-restaurants-entertainment venue mandate is opposed by other local democrats, including Rep. LaShawn Ford.

"I'm not for vaccine mandates. I think that when you start talking that way, you continue to drive a wedge between those that have vaccine hesitancy," Ford said. "So, in order to convince people to take the vaccine, you have to connect with them better."

Williams stressed she does not favor a return to mandatory business shutdowns, reflecting her belief that shopping and dining out is safe for those who've gotten the vaccine.