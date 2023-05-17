Illinois lawmakers emphasize importance of collaboration in Bears' relocation talks

At a public hearing Wednesday on the Chicago Bears' proposed move to suburban Arlington Heights, Illinois lawmakers got down to some specific financial details.

They have decided to kick any final decision to next fall at the earliest.

All sides in these very complicated negotiations surrounding the Bears' proposed move have agreed to focus on House Bill 610, sponsored by state Rep. Marty Moylan.

"This project presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which makes it of critical importance to work together," said Rep. Moylan.

Moylan, who is offering several million dollars a year to the city from a tax on ticket sales at any new Arlington Heights stadium, says he hopes to meet with Mayor Brandon Johnson and with city officials to discuss how much money it would like if the Bears do move to Arlington Heights.