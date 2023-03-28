Illinois lawmakers introduce plan to cap price of insulin at $35

Insulin prices continue to increase, forcing people to make a choice between buying food and buying their medicine.

In Springfield, legislators introduced their plan to cap the price of insulin at $35.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation said the cost of insulin has increased by 600 percent in the last 20 years.

The Foundation also said Americans pay 10 times more for their insulin than other countries.

Illinois legislation passed in 2019 capped the price of insulin at $100.

If this new plan passes, it would cover all insurance carriers.