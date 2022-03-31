Illinois lawmakers, organizations recognize Transgender Day of Visibility: 'Don't isolate your children'

Various organizations gathered on Daley Plaza Thursday to recognize the 13th Annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The rally, led by Brave Space Alliance, aims to celebrate transgender individuals and raise awareness about the discrimination they face.

The event was held in honor of Elisa Malary and Tatiana Whetstone — two local, Black transgender women, who were recently found dead in separate incidents.

A press conference was also held Thursday in Springfield, acknowledging Transgender Day of Visibility.

"When you know better, you do better, and I'm calling on all of us to get that knowledge and understanding so that you can know better, so then you can do better," said state Sen. Kimberly Lightford (D) Maywood. "What I don't understand is how parents turn their backs and their families to their children that they brought into the world, and I just want to plead to families: don't isolate your children."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also commented Thursday on the recent deaths of Elisa Malary and Tatiana Whetstone.