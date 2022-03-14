Illinois lawmakers push for prohibiting employers from firing workers for smoking weed

Marijuana is legal, but your boss can still fire you.

That might change, though, if some Illinois lawmakers have their way.

The Illinois Senate is considering a law that would prohibit employers from firing workers who test positive for trace amounts of marijuana.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Federal workers would still have to follow federal law, which prohibits marijuana use — and people in the medical field, law enforcement and people who work with dangerous machinery would not be covered.

Advertisement

Currently, 18 states allow recreational marijuana use.