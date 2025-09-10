Illinois leaders call Charlie Kirk shooting ‘horrifying,’ condemn political violence

The Brief Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Illinois leaders including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth condemned the attack, calling political violence unacceptable. Authorities said a suspect is not in custody; the campus was closed for the day, and details about the shooter have not been released.



Illinois officials are joining national leaders Wednesday in condemning political violence after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk, 31, was hospitalized following the attack, which came during the first stop of his "American Comeback Tour."

President Donald Trump said around 3:45 p.m. that Kirk died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the shooting "horrifying."

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying. Political violence has no place in this country and should never become the norm. I’m sending my sympathies to his family and friends at this time," Pritzker said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was praying for Kirk and his loved ones.

"I am praying for Charlie Kirk and his family. Violence, in all its forms, should be condemned and has no place in our society," said Johnson.

Both Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth condemned political violence in their statements.

"Political violence is wrong—no matter the ideology it stems from. It has zero place in our country. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family," said Sen. Dick Durbin.

"It does not matter which side you are on. There is simply no place for political violence in this country. This is horrifying and should not happen in America. I wish Charlie Kirk a swift and full recovery," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie also issued a statement:

"My heart is broken, and I am angry. Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a senseless act of violence. My prayers are with his family, friends, and all who loved him.

"It is deeply disturbing that hatred has escalated to the point where lives are being stolen. That this happened while he was speaking on political violence at a university, a place that should be dedicated to free speech and the open exchange of ideas, makes it even more tragic. If ideas cannot be debated on campus without fear of violence, we have truly lost our way.

"Grief and outrage go hand in hand today. The assassin remains at large, and justice must be swift," McCombie said.

The backstory:

Utah Valley University officials said a single shot was fired at about 12:10 p.m., roughly 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Graphic video posted on social media shows Kirk sitting on stage when a gunshot rang out. His head snapped back before he fell from his chair.

The university closed its campus for the rest of the day.

Officials say there is no suspect in custody at this time.

