Illinois leaders rally in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

A Metro Council meeting in Nashville is gaining national attention at this hour.

A special meeting was called to order Monday afternoon. Nashville Council members are expected to vote to reinstate one of two expelled Tennessee lawmakers.

Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were thrown out of the Tennessee House of Representatives last week. Republicans say the men were expelled for their actions during a gun control protest that disrupted official proceedings.

A third representative, Gloria Johnson, who also participated in the protest, was spared the same fate by a single vote.

She believes her race played a factor — a claim Republicans deny.

Local supporters of the Tennessee Three, as they've been dubbed, plan on gathering in Chicago at 5:30 p.m. Monday to rally in support of those expelled lawmakers.

"We'd love to see this kind of action in cities and towns across the country because the American people ought to stand up for democracy when it's being attacked anywhere in the country, increasingly, we are a national, political entity, and what happens in one state impacts what happens in the other. Laws are set in one state, and tested in the courts, and we all have to live by them.," said Marj Halperin, Indivisible Chicago Alliance.

Local and state elected leaders will be joining the rally at Federal Plaza.