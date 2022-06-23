Illinois license plates: Drivers will soon be able to show support for Chicago Sky, Red Stars, Fire

New license plate options are coming for Illinois drivers.

Soon, state motorists will be able to show their support for more of their favorite Chicago sports teams.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill adding plate options for the Chicago Sky, Fire and Red Stars.

It's the first time in state history the options will include women’s teams.

The change will take effect January 1, 2023.