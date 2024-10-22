Illinois' longest-serving exonerated man files $200M lawsuit against Chicago authorities

Illinois' longest-serving exonerated man is taking legal action after spending more than 42 years in prison for a double murder that he said he didn't commit.

Jimmy Soto, 63, spent more time in prison than any other known wrongfully convicted individual in Illinois history.

On Tuesday, Soto filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department, several Cook County prosecutors, Cook County and the city of Chicago. His conviction, which dates back to 1981 when he was just 20 years old, was overturned last December after a judge ruled that he and his cousin did not receive adequate legal counsel during their trial.

Soto and his cousin, David Ayala, were convicted of murdering a Marine and a teenager. At the time of their conviction, there was reportedly no physical evidence linking them to the crime.

Now, Soto is seeking more than $200 million in damages, expressing doubts that even that amount could fully compensate for the years of his life lost.