Illinois lost 122,000 residents in 2021 — largest decline in state history

New census data is out and it's official: people continue to pack their bags and leave Illinois.

Illinois had a net loss of more than 122,000 people in 2021. That marks the largest decline in state history.

Only New York and Washington, D.C. saw a bigger percentage of outmigration.

Illinois remains the sixth most populous state in the country.

