Illinois Lottery player wins $777,777 jackpot on scratch-off ticket

Happy New Year, indeed!

An Illinois Lottery player is finishing 2023 with a bang after winning $777,777 on a scratch-off ticket that was purchased in Chicago.

The lucky winner played the 777 Jackpot game and hit the top prize. The scratch-off ticket was bought at a BP gas station, located at 4300 S. State St., on the city's South Side.

The BP will receive a one percent selling bonus of $7,777.

More than five million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold in December so far, totaling more than $131 million in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery offers more than 50 different Instant Ticket games. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.