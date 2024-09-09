Chicago gas station sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket as jackpot grows

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $800 million for Tuesday night's drawing, but someone is celebrating a $1 million win after buying a ticket on Chicago's South Side.

The winning ticket was sold at Gas Express in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The lucky winner matched all five numbers, 6-23-42-59-63, in Friday night’s drawing.

Store owner, Faris Saleh, was thrilled by the news.

"I guess you can say ‘luck is in the air’ at Gas Express in Bridgeport," said Saleh. "This is the second big winning lottery ticket we’ve sold at our store this year - a $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket in April and now a $1 million Mega Millions ticket – so exciting!"

Store manager, Stephanie Noteboom (right), takes a celebratory photo with co-worker, Brittany McDaniel, after selling a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket.

For selling the winning ticket, Gas Express will receive a bonus of $10,000. Saleh plans to use some of the bonus to celebrate with the employees and upgrade the gas station.

"My employees and I are hoping that the winner is someone we know, a regular customer," added Saleh.

Meanwhile, tomorrow's jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s history. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets start at $2 each.