Illinois Lottery closes claim centers over coronavirus concerns

The Illinois Lottery is closing claim centers statewide amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Monday.

The centers will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday, Illinois Lottery officials said in a statement. Winners are encouraged to mail in their claims.

“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, taking a more aggressive stance on helping to ensure the safety of our players and employees is prudent,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. “We hope our players are patient and understanding as we work through this unprecedented challenge together.”

Players with wins of $600 or less can still visit their local lottery retailer to claim their prizes, officials said. Winning tickets can also be claimed for up to a year after purchase.