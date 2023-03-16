Illinois Lottery employee charged with cashing out stolen tickets

A Springfield man was charged with stealing books of instant lottery tickets and redeeming them for cash.

Dean F. Derrick, 57, was working as an Illinois Lottery sales representative between when he stole books of instant lottery tickets from retailers and took them to other retailers to redeem them for prize money, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Derrick also partnered with Frazier R. Mack, 23, who allegedly helped him redeem winning tickets.

The thefts took place between March 23, 2022 and April 13, 2022.

Derrick surrendered to the Sangamon County Jail on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued by the court.

He was charged with four counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, seven counts of official misconduct and three counts of wire fraud.

His bond was set at $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

"State employees are charged with carrying out the work of the public. That trust is broken when an individual seeks to personally profit from their position," Raoul said. "I appreciate the partnerships of both the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Lottery in this investigation, and I will continue working to hold public employees accountable for abusing their positions and taking advantage of the public."

Mack was charged with two counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000. He was arrested on Wednesday and his bond was set for $15,000.