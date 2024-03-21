Illinois lottery player hits $985K jackpot

An Illinois lottery player is nearly $1 million richer after hitting the jackpot on Illinois Super Jackpot.

The online player won over $985,000, marking the largest payday in the game's history, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The latest jackpot surpasses the previous record of just over $885,000, won in November 2023. Last month, the third-largest prize awarded from this game amounted to just over $795,000.

Illinois Super Jackpot is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won.

So far this year, over 326,000 winning tickets for Illinois Super Jackpot have been purchased, netting players over $16.7 million in prizes.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online at IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app. There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.