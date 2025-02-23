Chicago convenience store near O'Hare airport sells $3.1 million winning lottery ticket

The Brief Big win: A $3.1 million Ultimate Diamond Jackpot ticket was sold at Komal Wine and Liquor on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The store gets a $31,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Excited store owner: Owner Ashish Patel says they don’t know the winner yet but expect to find out soon, as most customers are regulars. Lottery details: The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows until a winner is drawn. Illinois Lottery players have won over $17 million in prizes this year.



A lucky Illinois Lottery player became a multimillionaire after purchasing a $3.1 million winning ticket at a Chicago convenience store.

The convenience store, Komal Wine and Liquor, located at 4628 N. Cumberland Ave., does not yet know who the winner is but will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Milan K. Patel sold the $3.1 million winning Ultimate Diamond Jackpot ticket at Komal Wine and Liquor in Chicago. (Illinois Lottery)

Massive Lottery Win

What we know:

The winning Ultimate Diamond Jackpot ticket, worth $3,188,104, was sold Thursday at the store, which is on Chicago's northwest side near O'Hare International Airport.

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive a 1% bonus—just over $31,000—according to Illinois Lottery officials.

What they're saying:

"We are so happy for the winner and for our family business!," exclaimed Ashish Patel, owner of Komal Wine and Liquor. "We opened in 2015 and have become a popular convenience store in the neighborhood. In fact, all of our customers are locals who we see on a regular basis."

Patel added, "While we have no idea who the winner is, I have a feeling we will know very soon. We know every customer who walks in the door, and they know each of us by name. I’m sure the winner will come into the store to share the news with us – and we can’t wait! We are so excited for them."

The backstory:

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery Fast Play game. The jackpot starts at $75,000 and increases with each ticket sold until there's a winner, according to officials.

Over $17 million in prizes have been won by Illinois Lottery players so far this year.

For more information about the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, visit the Illinois Lottery’s website.