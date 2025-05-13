Illinois Lottery player wins $850K jackpot in online game
CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player struck it rich, winning a jackpot worth $850,000 in an online game yesterday.
The backstory:
The winning ticket was purchased ahead of Monday's midday drawing in the Lucky Day Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 6-11-23-28-30.
The lucky winner is the second person to recently win a jackpot by playing an online Illinois Lottery game. Someone playing Cash Castle raked in $1.3 million, lottery officials reported Monday.
By the numbers:
Over 3.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, totaling prizes of more than $24.5 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.
Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto has drawings twice a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.