Illinois Lottery player wins $850K jackpot in online game

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won an $850,000 jackpot in Monday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The winning ticket was purchased online, marking the second major online win in recent days. So far this year, the game has paid out over $24.5 million in prizes from more than 3.8 million winning tickets.



An Illinois Lottery player struck it rich, winning a jackpot worth $850,000 in an online game yesterday.

The backstory:

The winning ticket was purchased ahead of Monday's midday drawing in the Lucky Day Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 6-11-23-28-30.

The lucky winner is the second person to recently win a jackpot by playing an online Illinois Lottery game. Someone playing Cash Castle raked in $1.3 million, lottery officials reported Monday.

By the numbers:

Over 3.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, totaling prizes of more than $24.5 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto has drawings twice a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.