Expand / Collapse search

Illinois Lottery player wins $850K jackpot in online game

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 13, 2025 11:36am CDT
Lottery
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Courtesy of the Illinois Lottery.

The Brief

    • An Illinois Lottery player won an $850,000 jackpot in Monday’s midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing. 
    • The winning ticket was purchased online, marking the second major online win in recent days. 
    • So far this year, the game has paid out over $24.5 million in prizes from more than 3.8 million winning tickets.

CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player struck it rich, winning a jackpot worth $850,000 in an online game yesterday.

The backstory:

The winning ticket was purchased ahead of Monday's midday drawing in the Lucky Day Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 6-11-23-28-30.

The lucky winner is the second person to recently win a jackpot by playing an online Illinois Lottery game. Someone playing Cash Castle raked in $1.3 million, lottery officials reported Monday.

By the numbers:

Over 3.8 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, totaling prizes of more than $24.5 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. 

Lucky Day Lotto has drawings twice a day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.

LotteryIllinoisNews