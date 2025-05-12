Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M jackpot in online game

article

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot playing the new online FastPlay game, Cash Castle. The progressive game launched in February with a starting jackpot of $100,000 and has already paid out over $24 million in prizes. Lottery officials have not released details about the jackpot winner or the exact date of the win.



What we know:

The lucky winner was playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game from the lottery.

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive lottery game where the jackpot begins at $100,000. The jackpot grows with every ticket sold statewide until a winner is announced.

Since debuting in late February, over 300,000 winning Cash Castle tickets have been sold, totaling prizes of over $24 million, according to lottery officials.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the winner or when exactly they won the jackpot.