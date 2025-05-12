Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M jackpot in online game
CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot recently in a new online game.
What we know:
The lucky winner was playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game from the lottery.
Cash Castle is a $30 progressive lottery game where the jackpot begins at $100,000. The jackpot grows with every ticket sold statewide until a winner is announced.
Since debuting in late February, over 300,000 winning Cash Castle tickets have been sold, totaling prizes of over $24 million, according to lottery officials.
What we don't know:
No details have been given about the winner or when exactly they won the jackpot.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.