Illinois Lottery player wins $1.3M jackpot in online game

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 12, 2025 10:11am CDT
Courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

    • An Illinois Lottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot playing the new online FastPlay game, Cash Castle. 
    • The progressive game launched in February with a starting jackpot of $100,000 and has already paid out over $24 million in prizes. 
    • Lottery officials have not released details about the jackpot winner or the exact date of the win.

CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player won a $1.3 million jackpot recently in a new online game.

What we know:

The lucky winner was playing Cash Castle, the newest FastPlay game from the lottery. 

Cash Castle is a $30 progressive lottery game where the jackpot begins at $100,000. The jackpot grows with every ticket sold statewide until a winner is announced.

Since debuting in late February, over 300,000 winning Cash Castle tickets have been sold, totaling prizes of over $24 million, according to lottery officials.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the winner or when exactly they won the jackpot.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.

