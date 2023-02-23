Illinois Lottery player wins nearly $1M with ticket bought in Chicago

An Illinois Lottery player won just under $1 million with a Fast Play Twenty 20s ticket bought in Chicago over the weekend.

The lucky player won $979,168 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s, a progressive jackpot game.

The winning ticket was bought on Saturday at a Shell gas station at 4800 N. Ashland Ave. in Ravenswood.

The Fast Play jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold across Illinois until a winner is found.

The Shell gas station will receive a bonus of nearly $9,800, totaling out to one percent of the total jackpot.